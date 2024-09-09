Russian president congratulates North Korean counterpart on 76th anniversary of its founding

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un on the country's 76th anniversary of its founding.

In a congratulatory message published by the Kremlin, Putin said bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea are at a high level, which he argued was confirmed during their latest talks in the capital Pyongyang in June.

He is confident that, through collaborative efforts, they will continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Russian president said.

"This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of our peoples, and is in line with ensuring security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Northeast Asian region as a whole," Putin added.

North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, was officially proclaimed on Sep. 9, 1948, with Kim II Sung as premier.

Since 2022, Russia, facing numerous Western sanctions, has been strengthening its relations with Asian countries, notably North Korea.

Most recently, Moscow and Pyongyang signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in June during Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years.