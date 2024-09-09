Chinese and Spanish leaders focus on trade and strengthening bilateral relations

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met on Monday Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing to discuss a range of issues, with a focus on "fair-trade order."

Sanchez reached Beijing on Sunday for a four-day official trip.

"In a world of great opportunities and challenges, Spain wishes to continue strengthening its relations with China in order to give full substance to our comprehensive strategic partnership," Sanchez said after meeting Li.

"We want to build bridges to defend together a fair-trade order, in the most scrupulous respect of the multilateral framework and keeping our markets open, which allows our economies to grow and benefits our industries and citizens."

Trade volume between the two nations surged to $48.6 billion last year, as China became Spain's largest trading partner outside the EU.

Earlier in the day, Sanchez addressed the Spain-China Business Advisory Council. "Our objective is clear: to foster a balanced relationship, based on respect and reciprocity that benefits both nations," he said.

He also addressed the ninth Spain-China Forum, which he said brings "our societies closer together and fosters mutual understanding."

"Spain and China have strong ties. Even on those issues where our positions do not fully coincide, we maintain a constructive willingness to engage in dialogue and cooperation. We are committed to developing a positive agenda and seeking consensual solutions that benefit all parties," he said.

Sanchez is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as top Chinese legislator Zhao Leji during the trip.

The two sides last year celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.