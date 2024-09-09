 Contact Us
News World 2 killed in plane crash near Moscow

2 killed in plane crash near Moscow

A plane crash near Moscow on Monday resulted in the deaths of two pilots, according to Russian state media. The amphibious aircraft went down near Ruza, about 90 kilometers east of the capital, during a training flight. There were no fires or casualties on the ground, and the crash site caused no additional damage.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 09,2024
Subscribe
2 KILLED IN PLANE CRASH NEAR MOSCOW

Two people were killed after a plane crashed near Russia's capital Moscow, state media reported on Monday. 

Citing a source from the emergency services, Russian state TASS news agency reported that an amphibious aircraft crashed near the town of Ruza, located almost 90 kilometers (56 miles) east of Moscow.

The source said that the two pilots flying the aircraft died, adding that there was no fire at the crash site.

It further said that there were no casualties or damage on the ground, adding that the plane was on a training flight before crashing near a local airfield.