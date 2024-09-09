2 killed in plane crash near Moscow

Two people were killed after a plane crashed near Russia's capital Moscow, state media reported on Monday.

Citing a source from the emergency services, Russian state TASS news agency reported that an amphibious aircraft crashed near the town of Ruza, located almost 90 kilometers (56 miles) east of Moscow.

The source said that the two pilots flying the aircraft died, adding that there was no fire at the crash site.

It further said that there were no casualties or damage on the ground, adding that the plane was on a training flight before crashing near a local airfield.



