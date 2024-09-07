U.S. reiterates urgency of providing Ukraine with air defense systems

The U.S. reiterated Friday the urgency of providing Ukraine with air defense systems in the face of intensified Russian aerial attacks.

Speaking at a news conference with the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown Jr., following the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, thanked allied countries that have provided military aid to Ukraine since February 2022, when the Russian attack began.

Drawing attention to the intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy structure and cities, he stressed the urgency of providing air defense systems to Ukraine and thanked countries that have pledged to urgently ship weapon systems.

Austin stressed the importance for allies to help Ukraine to have a long-term defense capability, including boosting its domestic arms industry.

"We are confident that we are building the right structure to help Ukraine to succeed in the weeks, months and years ahead," he said.

Asked about Ukraine's request to use long-range rockets and missiles from the U.S. for deep strikes into Russia, Austin said the focus remains on providing Ukraine with systems to win the war.

"There is no one capability itself that will be decisive in this campaign. It's not just one thing. It is a combination of capabilities and how you integrate these capabilities to achieve objectives. So, we are going to remain focused on doing everything we can to ensure they have what they need to be successful."

Brown maintained that it is crucial not to let Russia win the war.

Russia's possible success would encourage other expansionist, revisionist ambitions in other places, he said.

"That's why our help to Ukraine is not just helping one nation. It's about safeguarding the principles that bind us together as a global community," he said.

Like Austin, Brown praised the Ukrainian armed forces' fighting skills, courage and in the incursion into Russia's Kursk region since early August, and argued that Russia has failed in achieving its goals in the war.