Major IT glitch causing massive delays on German railway

DPA WORLD Published September 07,2024

German rail passengers are bracing for lengthy delays after a major IT glitch caused significant disruptions to services in central Germany, operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday.



The company said on its website that engineers are working flat out to resolve the issue.



Regional operator DB Regio said the entire regional and S-Bahn traffic in the Rhine-Main area is affected by the cyber problems.



A railway spokesman said that trains in the affected area were waiting at stations due to the disruption and that urgent efforts were being made to resolve it.



Further details were not initially available.



The latest delays come amid growing criticism of the rail provider after major delays and problems during the European football tournament earlier in the summer, prompting calls for its boss and board to step down.









