Turkish foreign minister accuses Israeli prime minister of genocide in Gaza, calls for international action

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, calling him the primary "culprit of genocide in Gaza."

Fidan accused Netanyahu of perpetuating violence in Gaza to maintain political power. "Netanyahu continues to spread death and terror to stay in power," Fidan told a news conference in Skopje following a meeting with North Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski.

Fidan condemned Israel's ongoing military actions and highlighted the increasing attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as provocations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which he claimed are exacerbating the crisis.

The Turkish foreign minister also claimed that Netanyahu is undermining cease-fire efforts by imposing new conditions and obstructing negotiations.

He called on the international community to act against Netanyahu, asserting, "Remaining silent on the massacre is equivalent to being complicit in the crime."

















