Starlink to comply with court orders to block X in Brazil

SpaceX's satellite internet venture, Starlink, announced Tuesday that it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court order to block access to the social media platform X.

"Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil, " Elon Musk's Starlink said on X.

It added that they "continue to pursue all legal avenues, as are others" who agree that the recent order of Justice Alexandre de Moraes violates the Brazilian constitution.

On Friday, Brazil's Supreme Court banned X in the country after the platform openly defied the court's orders and failed to pay the imposed fines.

The decision follows accusations that X, owned by Musk, has repeatedly disregarded Brazilian court orders and regulations.

The court emphasized that the platform has been a conduit for hateful and racist speech and has interfered with the country's democratic processes.

On August 28, the country's top justice, Alexandre de Morae gave Musk 24 hours to appoint a legal representative in Brazil, warning that failure to do so would result in the suspension of X in the country.



