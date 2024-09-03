JORDAN, QATAR CONDEMN NETANYAHUS ACCUSATIONS AGAINST EGYPT AS HINDERING CEASE-FIRE EFFORTS

Jordan and Qatar on Tuesday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusations that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, through the Egyptian border.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry expressed its rejection of Netanyahu's statements the Philadelphia Corridor -- a demilitarized area along Egypt's border with Gaza -- indicating they are "baseless allegations aimed at obstructing the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach a swap deal leading to a permanent cease-fire in Gaza."

It confirmed its "full solidarity with Egypt in confronting all Israeli claims."

The ministry rejected "all claims promoted by Israeli officials in futile attempts to justify the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank" and considers the accusations a "condemnable incitement and an escalation that aggravates the serious tension in the region."

Netanyahu renewed his refusal Monday to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor, and claimed that the corridor was a "lifeline" for Hamas to rearm.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed "full solidarity with the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt and its rejection of the statements made by the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation, through which he tried to use Egypt's name to distract Israeli public opinion and obstruct joint mediation efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and detainees.

"The Israeli occupation's approach based on an attempt to falsify facts and mislead world public opinion by repeating lies will ultimately lead to the demise of peace efforts and the expansion of violence in the region," it said.

It stressed the need "to strengthen regional and international efforts to oblige Israel to immediately end its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, in preparation for addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip."

Cairo accused Netanyahu of "trying to involve Egypt to divert Israeli public opinion and obstruct a cease-fire and hostage swap deal, as well as hindering mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the US."

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry held the Israeli government responsible for the consequences of the statements "which exacerbate the situation and aim to justify aggressive and inflammatory policies, leading to further escalation in the region."

Cairo reiterated its commitment "to continuing its historic role in leading the peace process in the region to maintain regional peace and security and achieve stability for all the peoples of the region."

Egypt rejects any Israeli military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

Egypt, Qatar and the US have been trying for months to reach an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in more than 40,800 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and nearly 94,300 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.







