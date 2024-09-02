Russia attacks Kyiv with missile barrage, says Ukraine

Firemen work to extinguish a fire in a building of the International Academy of Personnel Management after a missile attack in Kyiv on September 2, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)

Russia launched a fresh missile strike on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday, according to local media.

Exact casualty numbers and damage remain unclear, according to Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Administration of Emergency Services, who said dozens of missiles and an attack drone had been used in the strike.

"Preliminary, there is a fire. The data on the damage and casualties are being clarified. Emergency services units are on their way to the scene," state news agency Ukrinform quoted Popko as saying.

"Russian troops launched another missile attack on Kyiv. The strike was a combined one — with cruise and ballistic missiles. The cruise missiles (potentially Kh-101) were most likely launched around 3 a.m. from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation," Popko added.

Noting that the cruise missiles approached the city from the south after making "complex maneuvers," he said that as they closed in, Russian forces "fired KN-24/Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Kyiv and its suburbs. To this was added one strike UAV."

According to Popko, Ukrainian air defense forces were able to destroy more than a dozen cruise missiles, about a dozen ballistic missiles, and the attack drone in the airspace of the capital.

He said debris from the missiles fell on the city's districts of Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said medical teams were examining a victim in the Shevchenkivskyi district. "We have also called medics to Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. All services are on their way," he said.

"Rocket fragments fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Four cars are on fire. A non-residential building is on fire in Holosiivskyi district.

"In Sviatoshynskyi district, preliminary, the debris fell on a warehouse. The Shevchenkivskyi district is also on fire. All services are working on the ground," the mayor added.

Klitschko also mentioned that a boiler house in Holosiivskyi was partially destroyed, and that glass on the entrance of the Svyatoshyn metro station was partially damaged.