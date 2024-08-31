Massive fire breaks out at administrative building in central Moscow

A major fire erupted at an administrative building in central Moscow on Saturday, spreading across an area of 1,000 square meters, according to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

The ministry reported that over 110 firefighters, equipped with 35 units of fire-fighting equipment and a boat, were deployed to contain the blaze. As of the latest update, there have been no reports of casualties.

The fire broke out just a few hundred meters from the Russian government building, which houses the offices of all federal ministers, including those of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

In a separate incident, another large fire occurred last night at a plant in the city of Lyubertsy, located in the Moscow region. The fire initially engulfed 1,600 square meters before spreading to cover 3,500 square meters.











