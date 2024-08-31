'Getting along' with North Korea, Russia 'a good thing': Trump

US Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump has said that "getting along" with North Korea and Russia is "a good thing."

At a Pennsylvania rally on Friday, he referred to remarks by Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris that, unlike Trump, she would not "cozy up to dictators."

Trump mentioned his 2019 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone with South Korea, noting that he had briefly entered North Korean territory during that visit.

"I got along with Kim Jong-un of North Korea. Remember I walked over ... the first person to ever walk over from this country," Trump said.

"We also looked at his nuclear capability. It's very substantial ... You know, getting along is a good thing. It's not a bad thing," he added.

His remarks came after Vice President Harris' nomination acceptance speech in Chicago on Aug. 23.

She criticized Trump, who has frequently boasted about his personal relationships with Kim Jong-un, stating that she would not "cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong-un who are rooting for Trump."











