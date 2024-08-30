U.S. 'deeply concerned' over Israeli attack on World Food Program vehicle

The U.S. said Thursday that is "deeply concerned" over an Israeli attack on a World Food Program (WFP) vehicle in the Gaza Strip, calling it an "unacceptable mistake."

"The U.S. government is deeply concerned by ongoing incidents against humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza, including the direct shooting of a WFP vehicle Tuesday," a State Department spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity, said in response to a question by Anadolu.

"We understand the IDF has acknowledged this unacceptable mistake, and that the Israeli government is investigating this incident; the investigation must be full and transparent; and the lessons learned must be used to prevent similar incidents in the future," the spokesperson added.

The U.S. is "grateful" for the efforts of humanitarians working under extremely difficult conditions in Gaza and continues to call on the Israeli government to "do much more to protect civilians and humanitarian workers," the spokesperson added.

The WFP announced Wednesday that it is temporarily halting staff movements in Gaza after one of its vehicles came under fire by Israeli forces at a checkpoint.

The vehicle, returning from a humanitarian mission, was hit by at least 10 bullets at an Israeli checkpoint near the Wadi Gaza bridge, despite being clearly marked and having received prior clearance from Israeli authorities.

The attack is not an isolated incident involving humanitarian aid workers in Gaza coming under fire. On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers: three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, a US-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the military attacked the WCK convoy but said it was unintentional. The military characterized the strike as a "grave mistake."

According to the UN, more than 280 aid workers have been killed in Gaza, with the majority being staff members of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).