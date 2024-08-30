EU wants to train more Ukrainian soldiers, but not in Ukraine

The European Union wants to train more Ukrainian soldiers but remains divided over whether to provide the support in Ukraine itself, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

The EU has already set a goal of training around 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year, but with fierce fighting continuing in the war-torn country, the bloc wants to do more.

"We will discuss how to increase our training mission" of Ukrainian soldiers, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels before a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers.

"We are thinking about having a coordination centre in Ukraine, but there is no agreement to train Ukrainian soldiers on Ukrainian soil with European instructors," Borrell added.

The issue divides the EU's 27 member states. Several countries, including Estonia, France and Sweden, support training soldiers in Ukraine, but other countries, including Hungary, fear such a move could lead to conflict escalation.

France shocked its allies earlier this year when President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine, although he acknowledged that there was no consensus on taking such action.

Ministers will discuss renewing the European mission for training Ukrainian soldiers but the current text does not mention carrying it out on Ukrainian soil, an EU diplomat said.

Borrell again urged EU states to accelerate their arms deliveries to Ukraine, following an appeal on Thursday by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Many pledges have been done since June, especially on air defence, and in the face of massive attacks to Ukraine and Ukrainian cities... It is clear that we will have to react," Borrell said.

He also slammed restrictions on Ukraine over how Kyiv uses arms supplies.

"It is ridiculous to say that allowing targeting inside Russian territory means to be in a war against Moscow... We are supporting Ukraine," Borrell said.

Ukraine has made repeated calls to its allies to lift restrictions but Berlin and Washington oppose such a move, fearing a confrontation with Moscow.

A German government source lashed out at Borrell over his use of the word "ridiculous".

"Towards the end of his term, Borrell's statements are becoming increasingly strange. One thing is clear: he is speaking less and less on behalf of the European Union, and more and more for himself," the source said.

Estonia's ex-premier, Kaja Kallas, has been tapped to replace Borrell later this year.







