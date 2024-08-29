Iran accuses some countries of 'negligence' in Red Sea oil tanker crisis, confirms truce for rescue ships

Iran's permanent mission to the UN pointed Wednesday to the "negligence of certain countries" for an oil spill crisis in the Red Sea and confirmed that Yemen's Houthi group had agreed to a temporary truce.

The mission was referring to the Pentagon's recent statement about a third party attempting to send two tugboats to assist with the salvage operation of the Greek-flagged oil tanker MV Sounion but being met with threats from the Houthis.

"In execution of its policy to support Palestine and hinder the transfer of fuel to the Zionists (Israel), Yemen's Ansarullah (Ansar Allah) Movement has already announced that it will—as long as the war on Gaza persists—continue to target oil tankers bound for the Israeli regime in the Red Sea," the mission said, referring to the Houthis.

The Iranian mission stated that "several countries have reached out to ask Ansarullah, requesting a temporary truce for the entry of tugboats and rescue ships into the incident area" after a fire broke out on the Sounion.

Ansar Allah is the de facto Houthi authority in Yemen.

"In consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns, Ansarullah has consented to this request. The failure to provide aid and prevent an oil spill in the Red Sea stems from the negligence of certain countries, rather than concerns over the possibility of being targeted," the statement said.

The MV Sounion was attacked last Wednesday with several shells while sailing off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, which resulted in engine failure, according to a statement by the European Union's Red Sea naval mission, Aspides.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.















