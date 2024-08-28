UK premier begins 2-day Europe tour to 'reset' ties

The British prime minister seeks to reset the UK's relations with Europe as he began a two-day tour to Berlin and Paris.

Keir Starmer arrived in the German capital for bilateral talks and will later visit the French capital as part of his two-day Europe tour in a bid to "turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships."

"We have a once in a generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe and strive for genuine, ambitious partnerships that deliver for the British people," he said in a statement ahead of his visit.

Starmer, who will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will launch negotiations on a new bilateral treaty, which is expected to boost business and trade, deepen defense and security cooperation, and increase joint action on illegal migration.

He is expected to attend the Paralympics opening ceremony in Paris on Wednesday night, before meeting French business leaders, including major investors in the UK economy.

Starmer will also have a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

"We must turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships left behind by the previous government," the prime minister said in a statement earlier this week.

Starmer said that work started at the European Political Community meeting last month and he is "determined to continue it, which is why I am visiting Germany and France this week."

"Strengthening our relationship with these countries is crucial, not only in tackling the global problem of illegal migration, but also in boosting economic growth across the continent and crucially in the UK-one of the key missions of my government," he added.