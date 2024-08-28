Russian fuel depot on fire after drone attack

A fuel depot caught fire in southwest Russia's Rostov region after a Ukrainian drone attack, the regional governor said Wednesday.

Firefighters were still battling the flames, Governor Vasily Golubev wrote on Telegram, but no residential homes were threatened by the blaze.

The attack caused a "fire in a fuel depot", and no-one was injured, Golubev wrote.

A large fire has been raging at an oil storage facility in Rostov's city of Proletarsk since August 18 after a separate Ukrainian drone attack, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Since the conflict began in 2022, Kyiv has repeatedly targeted Russian oil and gas facilities, in what it has called fair reprisals for attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his forces for hitting oil facilities in Russia, saying the attacks would help bring a "just end" to the conflict.













