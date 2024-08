Kremlin, dismissing Zelenskiy's talk of a peace plan, says Russia will keep fighting in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed talk by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about a plan he has to end the war and said Russia would continue what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he would present his plan - full details of which he did not publicly disclose - to U.S. President Joe Biden and his two potential successors.