Iraq, NATO hold first high-level political dialogue in Brussels

The first High-Level Political Dialogue meeting between Iraq and NATO took place in Brussels on Tuesday.

Representing Iraq, National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji led discussions focused on enhancing the partnership between the two sides.

Key topics included completing capacity-building efforts for Iraqi security forces, border security, combating drug trafficking and terrorism, and addressing the situation at the Al-Hol camp in northern Syria, which is run by the PKK/YPG terror group,

Al-Araji emphasized that NATO's mission in Iraq is not combat-oriented but advisory at the ministerial level.

He affirmed Baghdad's commitment to continuing cooperation and dialogue with NATO to strengthen Iraq's security, stability, and counterterrorism capabilities.

NATO representatives acknowledged Iraq's crucial role in regional security and stability. Both sides expressed readiness to implement the agreed-upon defense capacity-building package.

Al-Araji also conveyed Iraq's desire to hold the next High-Level Political Dialogue meeting in Baghdad.