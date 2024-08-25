Zelensky says Trump has signalled support for Ukraine

 Contact Us
In an interview posted on his social media channel on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared that former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his backing for Ukraine and desire to end the conflict with Russia in their recent conversation.

Published August 25,2024
Republican presidential candidate Trump is locked in a tight-run race with Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 U.S. election and has threatened U.S. withdrawal from NATO and said he would not defend allies that did not increase their defence budgets.