White House : Biden 'closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon'

U.S. President Joe Biden is "closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon," the White House said Saturday night after Israel launched a massive series of airstrikes in Lebanon in response to what it said were Hezbollah's preparations for a large-scale assault.

Biden "has been engaged with his national security team throughout the evening. At his direction, senior U.S. officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett told Anadolu in a statement.

"We will keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability," he added.

An Israeli official said on Sunday that Israel had informed the U.S. in advance about its attack on Lebanon, according to Israeli news outlet Walla.

The Pentagon said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "to discuss Israel's defense against Lebanese Hizballah attacks." It was using an alternate spelling for "Hezbollah."

"Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's defense against any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies," spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

It is unclear when the call took place, or if any advance notice was provided.

The strikes have again raised the specter of regional war amid ongoing talks in Cairo, Egypt aimed at bringing a cease-fire to the besieged Gaza Strip, and a prisoner exchange.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said warplanes targeted Hezbollah positions amid the Lebanese group's preparations for a large-scale assault on Israel. He urged Lebanese residents living south of the Litani River to evacuate immediately, warning that Israel is determined to neutralize any threats against it.

An Anadolu correspondent said Israeli airstrikes targeted roughly 17 areas and towns in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, witnesses reported that dozens of rockets and drones were launched from Lebanese territory towards Israel.

In two separate statements, Hezbollah also reported that 10 locations in northern Israel were hit.

These are the most intense attacks since the cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israel began on Oct. 8.

The Israel Airports Authority announced that due to the security situation, departing flights at Ben Gurion Airport are delayed and will not take off in the next few hours. The authority advised travelers to get updates on the schedule changes from the airlines.

On Friday night, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting two Israeli military zones and soldiers near the southern Lebanese border with two kamikaze drones.