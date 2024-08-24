Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners of war, with 115 personnel on each side

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday exchanged prisoners of war with 115 military personnel from each side, mediated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said that the 115 Russian servicemen captured by Ukrainian forces in the border region of Kursk were returned from territory under Kyiv's control.

All released Russian military personnel are currently in neighboring Belarus, the statement said, adding that they will be transferred to Russia and will receive treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions run by the Defense Ministry.

They are released in exchange for 115 Ukrainian military personnel, the statement added.

It said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) helped with mediation efforts during the swap.

"Another 115 of our defenders have returned home today. These are warriors of the National Guard, the Armed Forces, the Navy, and the State Border Guard Service," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of the prisoners' swap on X.

"I am grateful to each unit that replenishes our exchange fund. This helps to advance the release of our military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity. I thank our team and partners, the UAE, for bringing our people back home," he added.

Russia and Ukraine have carried out 55 exchanges of prisoners of war since the conflict between both countries began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Before the latest swap, the two countries each exchanged 95 prisoners of war in July.













