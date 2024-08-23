WHO boss calls for $135 mln to stop mpox outbreak

The head of the World Health Organization called for global concerted action to control a new mpox outbreak, announcing a response plan that will require at least $135 million over the next six months.

"Let me be clear: this new mpox outbreak can be controlled and can be stopped," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a speech to WHO member states on Friday, later posted on social media platform X.

"Responding to this complex outbreak requires a comprehensive and coordinated international response," he said.









