Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's security council, declared that there will be no negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv until Ukraine is fully defeated. In a statement on Telegram, Medvedev criticized previous discussions as empty and asserted that negotiations are no longer possible.

Published August 21,2024
Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region means that there will be no talks between Moscow and Kyiv until Ukraine is completely defeated, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's security council, said on Wednesday.

"The empty chatter of intermediaries that no one had appointed about the wonderful peace is over. Everyone understands everything now, even though they do not say it out loud," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"There will be NO MORE NEGOTIATIONS UNTIL THE COMPLETE DEFEAT OF THE ENEMY!"