US, UKRAINIAN DEFENSE CHIEFS DISCUSS UKRAINES MILITARY OPERATIONS

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed Ukraine's military operations on Monday, the Pentagon said.

In a phone call, Austin and Umerov also discussed ongoing support from allies and partners in helping meet Ukraine's urgent military requirements, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Austin reiterated US support for Ukraine and that the two will continue to remain in close contact, she added.

Early on Aug. 6, Ukraine intensified shelling of Russia's Kursk region. The artillery barrage was followed by an incursion of Ukrainian infantry supported by tanks and armored vehicles near the city of Sudzha.

Stressing that the US will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Singh said: "Our main avenue of supporting Ukraine is through security assistance, so presidential drawdown packages are going to continue."

"I don't have more information," she said when asked to provide more details about to what degree the Russians are withdrawing forces.

"We have seen movements of Russian forces, but I couldn't tell you exactly where they're pulling their forces from, other than what they've said publicly, as well as that they are going to move forces. But I just don't have more specifics to get into on where they're pulling them from," she added.

Singh also underlined that there has not been a change in the US's longstanding policy on how weapons can be used on the battlefield or within Russia.





