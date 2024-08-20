US, Philippines reach deal on transit of Afghan refugees

The US and the Philippines have reached a deal to allow "a limited number" of Afghans to transit to the Philippines while awaiting approval for US visas and resettlement, the State Department said Monday.

"The United States and the Philippines have reached an agreement on allowing a limited number of Afghan nationals to transit to the Philippines to complete their visa processing for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) and resettlement to the United States," it said in a statement.

The US government is supporting necessary services for those Afghans temporarily in the Philippines, including food, housing, security, medical and transportation to complete visa processing, it added.

The department said the US appreciates its "long and positive" history of bilateral cooperation with the Philippines and thanks the Philippine government for supporting Afghan allies of the US.













