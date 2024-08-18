IRAQ SUMMONS BRITISH CHARGE DAFFAIRES OVER CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS BY UK AMBASSADOR

Iraq summoned on Sunday Ruth Coverdale, the British charge d'affaires in Baghdad, to deliver a formal protest regarding comments made by UK ambassador Stephen Hickey, who is currently outside the country.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement expressed dissatisfaction with the ambassador's remarks, which were deemed to interfere with Iraq's internal security and political matters.

The ministry emphasized that Hickey's comments painted a "grim picture" of Iraq's government and its components, saying it is a violation of the diplomatic duties expected from an ambassador.

The ministry stressed the importance of focusing on mutual interests and avoiding actions or statements that contradict the serious efforts being undertaken by Iraq's government and its constitutional institutions.

The British ambassador, in a recent appearance on a talk show in Basra, said militias operating outside state control could lead Iraq into international problems or even drag it into war. He described this as a vulnerability that undermines the state's stability.



















