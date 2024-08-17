Biden 'optimistic' about Gaza cease-fire deal

US President Joe Biden said Friday he is "optimistic" about a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip.

"As of an hour ago, it's still in play. I'm optimistic. Not — it's far from over. Just a couple more issues. I think we've got a shot," Biden told reporters when asked about the talks.

"That remains to be seen," Biden said after he was asked a question about when would a cease-fire would start.

Biden said earlier that no one in the Middle East "should take actions to undermine this process."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday to continue efforts to conclude a cease-fire deal that includes an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The visit comes after the US, Egypt and Qatar announced Friday that they had presented Israel and Hamas with what they called a "bridging proposal" to further narrow "remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal."

A statement by the US, Egypt and Qatar described discussions, which took place over two days in the Qatari capital of Doha, as "serious and constructive," adding that they "were conducted in a positive atmosphere."

The mediators did not provide details of the new proposal but said it is "consistent with the principles laid out by President Biden on May 31, 2024 and Security Council Resolution No. 2735."

Security Council Resolution 2735 welcomed the proposal put forth by Biden.

The statement also noted that senior officials from the three countries will "reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today."

The negotiations involved CIA Director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian Intelligence head Abbas Kamel and Israeli Mossad Director David Barnea.

Hamas has refused to participate in the latest discussions, demanding that Tel Aviv stick to the agreements it made in July based on a proposal supported by Biden two months ago, according to media reports.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel's began it onslaught in Gaza last October, the vast majority of them women and children.

Vast tracts of the coastal territory have been completely leveled amid relentless Israeli bombardment that has reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble.















