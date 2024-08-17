20 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in central, southern Gaza Strip

At least 20 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed and several others injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah told Anadolu that they received 15 fatalities and several injuries from an Israeli bombardment targeting the Al-Zawaida area in central Gaza Strip.

They added that rescue workers recovered two bodies and several wounded people following an airstrike on a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City.

Separately, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling targeting Al-Zana area east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, the sources said.

They added that a six-year-old Palestinian child was killed when he was shot in the head by an Israeli drone at a displacement tent west of Khan Younis.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed more than 40,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,400, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









