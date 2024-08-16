UK foreign secretary expresses optimism over possible Gaza deal

The British foreign secretary said Friday he is pleased that the first day of Doha talks has gone well, expressing hopes that parties may be "on the cusp of a deal."

Speaking at a news conference in Jerusalem, David Lammy stressed that the time for a deal in Gaza is "now."

"I am pleased that the reports out of Qatar suggest that the first day of hostage talks has gone well, and it has been important to listen to ministers here in Israel, and hear too from them that they hope that we are on the cusp of a deal," he noted.

Saying that so many people have been killed across the region since Oct. 7, the foreign secretary noted that it is time for a deal for those hostages to be released, for aid to get in, and for the fighting to stop.

Crucial cease-fire negotiations is underway in Doha, Qatar, aimed at reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas. Hamas has refused to participate in these talks, demanding that Tel Aviv adhere to agreements made in July, which were initially accepted by Hamas and supported by US President Joe Biden, according to Israeli media.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation for its continued offensive in Gaza, which has been ongoing since October following an attack by Hamas. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, Gaza remains devastated, with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered an immediate halt to its military operations in Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.