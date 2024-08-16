Moldovan opposition bloc holds meeting in Russia

Evghenia Gutul, the head of Moldova's Turkic region of Gagauzia (File Photo)

Russia on Friday hosted the third congress of the Moldovan opposition political bloc Victory in the capital Moscow.

The meeting was chaired by Vasile Bolea, the bloc's presidential candidate, and was attended by Evghenia Gutul, the head of Moldova's Turkic region of Gagauzia, and the bloc's leader, Ilan Sor.

The meeting opposed the current Moldovan authorities' course, emphasizing that it has resulted in multiple internal problems.

The upcoming presidential election in Moldova became one of the meeting's main topics, with Sor pledging his support for Bolea.

During the meeting, Gutul warned that if Moldova decides to merge with Romania, Gagauzia may hold a separate referendum to decide whether to remain in that part of the country.

The opposition bloc was formed in April to challenge the ruling Moldovan Action and Solidarity Party in the presidential election.