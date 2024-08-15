WHO confirms first case of mpox outside of Africa as outbreak spreads

The World Health Organization on Thursday confirmed that a case of the viral infection mpox in Sweden was linked to an outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent a day after the

WHO declared the disease a global public health emergency.

Swedish health officials said at a press conference that the person was infected while in Africa with the clade Ib type of mpox involved in the recent outbreak. The person is receiving treatment.

Both U.S. and Canadian officials have said they have not identified any cases so far.

The WHO on Wednesday declared the outbreak in Africa a public health emergency after cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo spread to nearby countries.

Clade Ib, the version of the virus behind the current outbreak, is believed to cause a more serious type of mpox than the version that caused a public health emergency in 2022. The virus is spread by close contact.









