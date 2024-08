Talks in Qatar on a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage deal represent a "crucial moment for global stability" that could "define the future of the Middle East", UK Foreign Minister David Lammy said Thursday.

"We are at a crucial moment for global stability. The coming hours and days could define the future of the Middle East. That is why today, and every day, we are urging for our partners across the region to choose peace," he said in a statement.