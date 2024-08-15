Death toll from riots in France’s New Caledonia rises to 11

The death toll from ongoing riots in France's overseas territory of New Caledonia has reportedly risen to 11 since the start in May of unrest over a proposed bill to change electoral rules.

A man was killed during the clashes with law enforcement officers in the town of Thio, on the eastern coast of the island, according to the broadcaster NC la 1ere.

Law enforcement units intervened to unblock roads that had been barricaded by a group of about 20 people. Initially, officers used tear gas to disperse the group, but the situation escalated, leading them to resort to firearms due to the intense resistance.

One of the rioters was fatally shot in the head during the confrontation.

The Pacific archipelago has been engulfed in unrest since May 13, triggered by a proposed bill to review electoral rules. The changes would have allowed French nationals who have lived on the island for at least 10 years to vote in local elections.

However, local residents, particularly the indigenous Kanak population, feared that the changes would dilute their voting power.

In response to the escalating violence, France declared a state of emergency and deployed additional forces to assist local authorities in restoring order.

On June 12, Macron suspended the controversial electoral reform plan in New Caledonia.