ZELENSKYY CLAIMS UKRAINIAN TROOPS MAKING ADVANCES IN RUSSIAS KURSK REGION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday claimed that Ukrainian forces are making advances in Russia's Kursk region.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's commander-in-chief reported to him about advances of "one to two kilometers" in various areas since the beginning of the day.

"We are advancing in the Kursk region -- between one and two kilometers in different sectors since the day started. Additionally, more than 100 Russian soldiers have been captured during this time. I'm grateful to everyone involved," he said.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region announced on Telegram that a federal state of emergency had been declared due to the ongoing fighting in the neighboring Kursk region.

In a separate statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region are undermining the prospects of a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The invasion began on the night of Aug. 5-6, when Ukrainian troops entered Russia's Kursk region near the city of Sudzha.

On Aug. 12, Zelenskyy confirmed that the incursion was a Ukrainian military operation, though he did not elaborate on its objectives.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the incursion, labeling it a "terrorist attack."







