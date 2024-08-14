WHITE HOUSE DENIES ADVANCE NOTICE OF UKRAINES RUSSIA INCURSION

The White House denied Tuesday that Ukraine provided Washington with advance notice before it began an ongoing large-scale incursion into the Russian region of Kursk.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre denied that US President Joe Biden was given a heads-up before Kyiv's forces crossed the border into Russia in what marks a milestone in the war. Jean-Pierre told reporters that it is up to Ukraine to speak about its military operations.

The State Department denied earlier that the Biden administration has been involved "in any aspect or planning or preparation" for the operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that his forces continue to advance in the Russian border region of Kursk, where Kyiv began carrying out incursions last week.

Zelenskyy said "inspections and stabilization measures" are being carried out in 74 settlements that he said Ukrainian troops have taken control of.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on Ukraine's claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.

Kursk Gov. Alexey Smirnov said Monday that the situation in the border region is "difficult," and said at the time that there were 28 settlements under Ukraine's control.

Last week, intensified shelling in Kursk was followed by an incursion of Ukrainian infantry supported by tanks and armored vehicles into the border region, particularly near the city of Sudzha, which is about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the Ukrainian border.













