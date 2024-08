US envoy Hochstein says he thinks Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah can avoid war

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday that he believes a war between Israel and Lebanon's powerful militant group Hezbollah can be avoided.

When asked at a news conference after meeting Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a strong Hezbollah ally, whether Israel and Hezbollah could avoid a war, Hochstein replied: "I hope so, I believe so."