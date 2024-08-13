UN chief welcomes efforts to organize parliamentary elections in Bangladesh

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes efforts to restore calm and organize parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, his deputy spokesman said Monday.

"He urges the interim government in the coming weeks to continue to make every effort to be inclusive, including by taking into account the voices of women, youth and people across the country, as well as that of minority and indigenous communities, as the country moves towards parliamentary elections," Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Guterres stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights, Haq said, adding he continues to underscore the need for a "full, independent, impartial and transparent" investigation into all acts of violence.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took the oath of office last week to lead a 17-member transitional administration in Bangladesh.

It came after weeks of protests which led to the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.

Bangladesh had witnessed large-scale student protests against controversial civil service job quotas since July that killed more than 400.