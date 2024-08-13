Russia calls out Ukraine allies at UN for silence on Kursk assault

Russia criticized Western allies of Ukraine at the United Nations on Tuesday for not condemning Kyiv's incursion into the Russian region of Kursk, accusing Ukrainian forces of killing civilians and questioning the goals of the cross-border assault.

Ukraine's allies on the U.N. Security Council - including the United States, France and Britain - stood firm in their support for Kyiv during an informal council gathering convened by Russia. They did not mention the Kursk offensive.

"We will not recognize the aggressor as the victim," said senior Slovenian diplomat Klemen Ponikvar, one of several members to accuse Russia of hypocrisy, double standards and wasting the Security Council's time.

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers began the surprise attack a week ago, a move that Russian President Vladimir Putin said was aimed at improving Kyiv's negotiating position ahead of possible talks and slowing the advance of Russian forces along the front.

Ukraine's Western backers - keen to avoid an escalation of the war into a direct confrontation between Russia and the U.S.-led NATO - said they had no prior warning of the Ukrainian offensive that has carved out a slice of Russian territory.

The Russian and Ukrainian militaries have barred journalists from the battlefield, making it impossible to verify claims such as those leveled by Russia on Tuesday.

"We haven't heard a word of condemnation of these actions from the Western sponsors of the Kyiv regime who continue to cover up the abhorrent crimes of their puppet," Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council gathering.

"I would be grateful for the explanation how intentionally targeting civilians serves the goal of disrupting attacks on Ukrainian territory, given the fact that there were no military objects or infrastructure in the area," he said.

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and controls just under one-fifth of territory internationally recognized as Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow deny targeting civilians during the war, which has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

During the informal council meeting, American, British and French diplomats listed accusations against Russia of violations of international humanitarian law and human rights in Ukraine.

"There is no question as to which country has committed numerous well-documented atrocities, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, on Ukraine's sovereign territory," said U.S. diplomat Caleb Pine. "That country is Russia."

France continues to support the independent sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, said French diplomat Clarisse Paolini.

British diplomat Kate Jones said: "We will never falter in our support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to secure just and sustainable peace based on the principles of the U.N. Charter and international law."

Diplomats from Syria, Belarus and North Korea spoke in support of Russia at the informal Security Council meeting.









