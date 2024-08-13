Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas to address Turkish parliament

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the Turkish parliament on Thursday during an extraordinary session to show support for the Palestinian cause.

Abbas will highlight Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, during his speech. The address will be simultaneously translated into English, Turkish, and French.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the session, demonstrating high-level support for Palestine.

Before the parliamentary address, Abbas will meet with President Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş. The leaders are also scheduled to visit a Palestine-themed photo exhibition in the parliament building.

The extraordinary session, called during the parliament's recess, aims to "show Türkiye's strong support for the Palestinian people and their cause and to ensure that the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people is heard around the world," Kurtulmuş earlier said.

Abbas's two-day visit to Türkiye, starting Wednesday, includes a meeting with Erdoğan on the first day, followed by the parliamentary address next day.







