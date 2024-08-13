News World Iran rejects European mediation, claims right to hit back at Israel

Iran rejects European mediation, claims right to hit back at Israel

"These calls are politically one-sided and illogical, as they encourage a regime [Israel] to commit even more crimes in the region," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani in Tehran. Iran does not need advice or permission from abroad to defend its security and territorial integrity, the spokesman said in a statement.

DPA WORLD Published August 13,2024 Subscribe

Iran on Tuesday rejected European attempts at mediation amid rising tensions in the Middle East, as Tehran insisted on its right to launch a retaliatory strike on Israel.



"These calls are politically one-sided and illogical, as they encourage a regime [Israel] to commit even more crimes in the region," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani in Tehran.



Iran does not need advice or permission from abroad to defend its security and territorial integrity, the spokesman said in a statement.



European leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to prevent a further military escalation in the Middle East.



Pezeshkian reportedly told the trio that Israel was to blame for the recent crisis and needed to be punished.



In order to seriously prevent an escalation, he argued, the West should condemn the Israeli government and stop ignoring what he called war crimes.



The Middle East has been hovering on the brink of a regional conflagration since the targeted killing of two leading Israeli opponents two weeks ago.



In response, Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement announced they would launch massive retaliatory strikes against Israel. The Israeli armed forces have been on high alert for days.



As the world awaits Iran's reaction, Cyprus has completed preparations for a potential evacuation of foreigners from Lebanon and Israel, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told Cypriot news agency CNA on Tuesday.



Cyprus is the European Union member state closest to the Middle East, with the flight from Lebanon to Cyprus taking about 35 minutes.



Kombos said that Cyprus could accommodate a large number of people - including citizens of other EU countries and third-country nationals - provided they travel on to their home countries in due time.



In the Mediterranean island's port city of Larnaca, beds have already been set up in schools and hygiene facilities prepared.



The foreign minister recalled that during the 2006 Lebanon War, Cyprus temporarily took in around 60,000 people.



Ferries could also be used to bring evacuees to the Cypriot port cities of Limassol or Larnaca. Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, people have already been brought to safety several times via these sea routes.



Ersin Tatar, the leader of the Turkish Cypriots in the Turkish-occupied north of the island, criticized the plans of the Greek-administered government in the south.



Tatar described the offer of assistance to evacuees as irresponsible, asserting that Cyprus could become a target of retaliation from groups in the Middle East.



He accused Israel of attempting to carry out genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and said Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has been aiding the war interests of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Kombos dismissed the accusations as baseless, stating that the preparations were for humanitarian aid.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when nationalist Greek Cypriots and the military dictatorship in Athens sought to unite Cyprus with Greece, leading to a coup on the island. While the entire island has been a member of the EU since 2004, EU law is only applied in the southern part.











