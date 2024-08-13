Iran holds military drill in north of country

NewsWorldIran holds military drill in north of country
Iran is holding a military drill in the north of the country, Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday, with the region bracing for Tehran's avowed retaliation against Israel over the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.