Türkiye offers to help Greece fight massive wildfire raging near Athens

Türkiye on Monday offered to help Greece with a massive wildfire now raging in areas near the capital Athens.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed the message to Athens that Ankara is ready to help Greece as part of good neighborly relations, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The Greek side said they will evaluate the offer and request support from Türkiye if necessary.

The sources added that Türkiye offered aid to Greece as there is no major fire currently ongoing at home.

The fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon in the Varnavas area quickly expanded, creating a fire front of over 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), according to the state-run ERT news agency.

The fire, currently raging on three main fronts, already led to evacuation orders issued for dozens of settlements.

A children's hospital and a military hospital, as well as at least two monasteries, have also been evacuated.






