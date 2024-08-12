'There can be no further delay': France, Germany, UK join calls for 'immediate resumption of negotiations' in Mideast

France, Germany, and the UK said Monday they welcome efforts from Qatar, Egypt, and the US "towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages."

A joint statement signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said they endorsed a joint statement of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and US President Joe Biden "calling for the immediate resumption of negotiations."

"We agree that there can be no further delay," it said, adding that they "have been working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to reduce tensions and find a path to stability."

It further said: "The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid.

"We are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region, and united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability. In this context, and in particular, we call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

"They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardise this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East."