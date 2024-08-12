Israeli policies ‘biggest threat’ to regional security: Jordan

Israeli government policies pose the "biggest threat" to regional security, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Monday.

"No amount of disinformation by radical Israeli officials spreading lies, including about Jordan, will change the fact that Israel's continued aggression on Gaza, its violation of international law and the rights of the Palestinian people are the biggest threat to regional security," Safadi said in a statement on X.

"Facts speak way louder than lies."

The statement came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz renewed his call for building a wall along the border with Jordan to prevent what he called smuggling through the border.

Katz also called for evacuating the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank and "handling it similarly" to the Gaza Strip.

"The facts about the horrors this most radical of Israeli governments is bringing upon innocent Palestinian women, men and children and the threat of its illegal actions and radical policies to the security and stability of region are so clear and documented," Safadi said.

"No propaganda campaigns, no lies, no fabrications can cover that."

Israel has continued its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 92,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.



Over ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.



Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.