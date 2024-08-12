Baku denies media reports alleging presence of Israeli troops in Azerbaijan

Baku on Monday denied media reports alleging the presence of Israeli troops in Azerbaijan, condemning what it described as "information manipulations" based on false information.

"We inform you that there is no military contingent of any foreign country on the territory of Azerbaijan, and we strongly condemn information manipulations based on false information in this regard," said a statement by the country's Media Development Agency.

The statement said that media resources located in some countries have been disseminating information about Azerbaijan in recent times that "do not reflect the truth" and is aimed at "confusing the public opinion of the local and international audience, referring to sources of dubious credibility."

It went on to name the London-based Iran International, the British daily The Telegraph, and Israeli public broadcaster KAN as the media outlets concerned.

The statement said that the media outlets "carried out information manipulation about Azerbaijan that is incompatible with international journalistic standards, allegedly spreading disinformation about Israel banning its soldiers from staying in Azerbaijan."

It further said that the media "must follow universally accepted ethical principles of journalism when sharing information."