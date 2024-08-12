Baby rescued from under rubble in Gaza after Israeli airstrike

Civil defense teams have recovered a Palestinian baby from under the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The strike flattened the house Sunday evening, with several people left trapped under the debris, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Hours after the attack, civil defense teams managed to pull out a baby from under the rubble to the cheers of the gathering residents.

Israel has continued its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 92,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



