Moscow launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine as Kyiv's troops press on inside Russia in the most serious border incursion in the 2.5-year conflict.

Russia's national anti-terrorism committee said late Friday it was starting "counter-terror operations in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions ... in order to ensure the safety of citizens and suppress the threat of terrorist acts being carried out by the enemy's sabotage groups."