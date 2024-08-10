Belarus warns Ukraine against 'criminal acts' after drones downed

on Saturday warned Kyiv to avoid "criminal acts," hours after it said Ukrainian combat drones were reportedly downed in Belarusian airspace.The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said the incident was a "dangerous attempt to expand the current conflict zone" in the region, according to the state-run BelTA news agency.Minsk warned it would use its right to self-defence and respond appropriately to any provocation or hostile actions.Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said President Alexander Lukashenko had ordered Belarusian troops to reinforce the country's borders with Ukraine. He also ordered the deployment of Iskander ballistic missiles and Polonez launchers to the region.The authoritarian Lukashenko earlier said the country's air defence was on full alert following the incursion of up to 10 Ukrainian drones on Friday.Belarus is Moscow's closest ally and allowed Russian troops to invade Ukraine from its territory at the beginning of the current war. However, it is yet to intervene directly in the conflict.