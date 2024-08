Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday accused Russia of striking a supermarket and a post office in the settlement of Kostyantynivka, which killed four people and injured 24 others.

The rescue operation continues and there are people under the rubble, Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

Russia has yet to comment on the claims.

Independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which started in February 2022.