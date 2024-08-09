Turkish FM Fidan: Criminals of Gaza massacres should be punished in international courts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday called for the perpetrators of the massacre in Gaza to be held accountable, insisting they must not go unpunished.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Istanbul with Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic, Fidan stressed the importance of international pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and prevent the further suffering of Palestinians.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for the genocide case initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice, underscoring Türkiye's involvement in the legal proceedings, as it filed to join the case this week.

"The region cannot endure more tensions, conflicts, or wars. Israel must be stopped," Fidan stated, directing his message to countries that unconditionally support Israel and supply it with weapons.

"It is clear who is escalating the tension. Stop blaming the wrong parties. Achieving peace and stability in the Middle East requires reining in Israel's actions. Those who support Israel unconditionally are complicit in the massacre in Gaza."

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to peace and stability in the region, stressing the urgent need to halt Israel's aggressive policies to avoid further complicity in the ongoing violence.

Ibrahimovic is visiting Türkiye to discuss bilateral ties, Gaza, and other issues with Turkish officials.

- Bilateral ties

The meeting, held at the Presidential Office at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, marked Ibrahimovic's first foreign visit in his capacity as foreign minister. In their meeting, Fidan emphasized the importance of regional stability and bilateral cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for Ibrahimovic's choice to visit Türkiye, Fidan underscored Türkiye's commitment to peace, prosperity, and security in the Balkans. "We want to ensure lasting peace and stability in this geography, where different religious and ethnic communities live. In this framework, Montenegro, with its multicultural structure living in peace, is a very good example for our region," Fidan stated.

He also praised the inclusion of a Bosniak party in Montenegro's new government, reflecting a commitment to multicultural governance. Fidan noted that their bilateral discussions covered all aspects of Türkiye-Montenegro relations, which he described as "excellent."

"Our countries share comprehensive cooperation with solid political, economic, and cultural foundations," Fidan said, highlighting the historic and cultural ties that he said foster a hopeful outlook. He reiterated their mutual commitment to strengthening relations in all areas, particularly economic and trade collaboration.

Fidan also pointed to the increasing interest of Turkish businesses in Montenegro, with Türkiye ranking third in direct foreign investment in the Balkan country both this year and in 2023. Education and cultural cooperation were also identified as key priorities in bilateral relations.

The Turkish foreign minister expressed confidence in the potential for further enhancing economic and trade ties between the two countries, emphasizing the ongoing interest and involvement of Turkish businesses in Montenegro.

- Somalia, Ethiopia 'valuable friends, allies in region'

In his remarks, Fidan also addressed ongoing tensions between Horn of Africa nations Somalia and Ethiopia, describing both as valuable friends and allies in the region. "It does not benefit any of us for these two countries to reach a high level of tension due to misunderstandings and unresolved diplomatic issues," he said.

Fidan noted that Ankara has been pursuing meticulous diplomatic efforts to mediate between the two countries. The initiative involves not only direct engagement with Ethiopia and Somalia but also consultations with other friendly nations in the region, he added.

During a recent visit to Ethiopia, Fidan had discussed these issues with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. He conveyed Ankara's perspective and plans, emphasizing the importance of resolving tensions swiftly.

"I conveyed to the parties our framework and plan to end the tension between Somalia and Ethiopia as soon as possible, to ensure Ethiopia's access to the seas through Somalia, and in return, to recognize the territorial integrity and political sovereignty of Somalia without any doubt by Ethiopia," he said in Istanbul.

Fidan mentioned that ongoing efforts are in progress, with a second round of talks planned for the coming week to further address the situation.











